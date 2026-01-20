NBR Soul of the Seasons Hits ₹175 Crore Sales Mark in Q4 2025

NBR Group, a leader in Bengaluru's real estate market, reported an impressive ₹175 crore in sales for its luxury project, NBR Soul of the Seasons, during the fourth quarter of 2025. Located near Sarjapur Road, this high-end residential initiative symbolizes the growing demand for premium housing in East Bengaluru.

NBR Soul of the Seasons spans 9.17 acres with open spaces and lush landscaping that constitute 88% of the project's area. It comprises four residential towers featuring 3 BHK spacious homes, each designed with sustainability and quality in mind. Prices start at ₹1.64 crore, reflecting its premium positioning.

Embracing the Pancha Mahabhoota philosophy, the project integrates the elements of space, air, fire, water, and earth. With advanced construction techniques and a sustainability framework, the project offers an array of amenities, appealing to modern, environmentally-conscious buyers. The strategic location near major IT hubs and educational institutions further accentuates its appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)