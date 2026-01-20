Left Menu

NBR Soul of the Seasons Hits ₹175 Crore Sales Mark in Q4 2025

NBR Group's luxury residential project, Soul of the Seasons, achieved ₹175 crore in sales in Q4 2025. Situated in Bengaluru's thriving Sarjapur Road – Gunjur IT corridor, the project emphasizes quality, sustainability, and intelligent design. It features low-density living, spacious homes, and extensive amenities, promoting eco-conscious living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:11 IST
NBR Soul of the Seasons Hits ₹175 Crore Sales Mark in Q4 2025

NBR Group, a leader in Bengaluru's real estate market, reported an impressive ₹175 crore in sales for its luxury project, NBR Soul of the Seasons, during the fourth quarter of 2025. Located near Sarjapur Road, this high-end residential initiative symbolizes the growing demand for premium housing in East Bengaluru.

NBR Soul of the Seasons spans 9.17 acres with open spaces and lush landscaping that constitute 88% of the project's area. It comprises four residential towers featuring 3 BHK spacious homes, each designed with sustainability and quality in mind. Prices start at ₹1.64 crore, reflecting its premium positioning.

Embracing the Pancha Mahabhoota philosophy, the project integrates the elements of space, air, fire, water, and earth. With advanced construction techniques and a sustainability framework, the project offers an array of amenities, appealing to modern, environmentally-conscious buyers. The strategic location near major IT hubs and educational institutions further accentuates its appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zypp Electric Expands EV Rental Operations in Hyderabad and Jaipur

Zypp Electric Expands EV Rental Operations in Hyderabad and Jaipur

 India
2
IndiGo Promises Operational Stability by February 2026 After Regulatory Review

IndiGo Promises Operational Stability by February 2026 After Regulatory Revi...

 India
3
Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open: Day 3 Recap

Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open: Day 3 Recap

 Global
4
Nitin Nabin Takes Helm as BJP National President

Nitin Nabin Takes Helm as BJP National President

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026