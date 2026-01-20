Left Menu

Himachal Boosts Infrastructure: CM Sukhu Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 63.50 Crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched and laid foundations for eight infrastructure projects totaling Rs 63.50 crore in Manali, Kullu district. Key developments include road upgrades and a power sub-station. Efforts aim to improve local connectivity and resources, enhancing the region's infrastructure and community services.

Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday spearheaded the inauguration and foundation laying of eight developmental projects valued at Rs 63.50 crore. The initiatives, in the Manali assembly constituency of Kullu district, underscore the state's commitment to enhancing infrastructure.

The chief minister inaugurated key projects, including the upgradation of Nathna-Jana road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at a cost of Rs 10.69 crore, and the enhancement of Manali-Kanyal road project at Rs 5.04 crore. Additionally, metalling and tarring works for the Bebli-Jindaud road were completed, costing Rs 13.19 crore.

Sukhu also laid foundations for a 33/11 kV gas insulated switchgear power sub-station at Ibex Chowk, Manali, to be built at Rs 13.52 crore, and a new bridge over the Beas river at Rangdi for Rs 15 crore. Further efforts include landslide prevention works and other essential community services, reflecting the government's focus on sustainable regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

