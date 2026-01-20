Delhi's Air Quality: A Breath of Slight Relief amid Persistent Pollution

Delhi's air quality witnessed a marginal improvement on Tuesday, lowering the 24-hour average AQI to 378 from a 'severe' status, although it remains in the 'very poor' category. The slight dip in pollution levels has led authorities to withdraw Stage-4 of the GRAP, though other restrictions stay enforced.

The capital experienced a three-day stretch of 'severe' air pollution, with several monitoring stations recording dismal air quality figures. Wazirpur reported an alarming AQI of 414, highlighting persistent concerns despite improved overall statistics. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI over 400 signifies severe pollution levels.

Amid these conditions, forecasts indicate the air quality will persist in the 'very poor' bracket through Friday. The India Meteorological Department predicts potential thunderstorms and light showers over coming days, offering a glimmer of hope for further clearing of pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)