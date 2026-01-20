Punjab Cabinet Unveils Comprehensive Development Initiatives

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has introduced pivotal initiatives to advance the state's development. In a meeting, key decisions included providing a subsidy of Rs 68.50 per quintal for sugarcane growers, a move that underscores Punjab's role in offering the highest State Agreed Price nationwide.

While the Cabinet also unveiled cultural and educational initiatives such as the showcasing of 'Humare Ram' and expanding yoga trainers, they strategically moved healthcare infrastructure to Baba Farid University, aimed at enhancing medical service quality. Additionally, comprehensive policies were set to govern and optimise municipal properties.

Furthering urban development, the Cabinet approved policy reforms for land utilisation and urban planning. This included extensions for affordable property registrations and collaborations for horticultural advancements using Japanese technology, aiming to boost Punjab's agro-economy substantially.

