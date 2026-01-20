Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Unveils Comprehensive Development Initiatives

The Punjab Cabinet approved various development initiatives, including a sugarcane subsidy, the play 'Humare Ram', and 1,000 yoga trainer posts. They transferred healthcare facilities to a university, set directives for municipal properties, and introduced policies for land and urban development. Initiatives include collaboration with Japan on crop diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:01 IST
Punjab Cabinet Unveils Comprehensive Development Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has introduced pivotal initiatives to advance the state's development. In a meeting, key decisions included providing a subsidy of Rs 68.50 per quintal for sugarcane growers, a move that underscores Punjab's role in offering the highest State Agreed Price nationwide.

While the Cabinet also unveiled cultural and educational initiatives such as the showcasing of 'Humare Ram' and expanding yoga trainers, they strategically moved healthcare infrastructure to Baba Farid University, aimed at enhancing medical service quality. Additionally, comprehensive policies were set to govern and optimise municipal properties.

Furthering urban development, the Cabinet approved policy reforms for land utilisation and urban planning. This included extensions for affordable property registrations and collaborations for horticultural advancements using Japanese technology, aiming to boost Punjab's agro-economy substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
2
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States
3
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
4
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026