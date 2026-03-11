Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite: Historic Oil Release to Curb Economic Impact

President Donald Trump lauded the impact of decisions made during the G7 meeting, chaired by Emmanuel Macron, focusing on the war in Iran and its economic ramifications. A historic release of 400 million barrels of oil, recommended by the IEA, was announced to mitigate rising crude prices.

Updated: 11-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:04 IST
In a significant geopolitical development, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the substantial influence of decisions reached by world leaders as the Group of Seven (G7) met to address the ongoing conflict in Iran and its economic fallouts.

After being introduced by French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the meeting, Trump applauded efforts that he described as having an 'unbelievable' global impact, although specifics on his statement were not immediately clarified.

The discussions followed a groundbreaking proposal by the International Energy Agency, advocating for the release of 400 million barrels of oil—unprecedented in the agency's history—to counteract escalating crude prices amid tensions involving the U.S. and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

