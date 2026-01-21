Left Menu

Labdhi Lifestyle Unveils 'BKC Edge': A Game-Changer in Mumbai's Commercial Real Estate

Labdhi Lifestyle Ltd. has launched 'BKC Edge', a premium commercial development located at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Anticipating revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore from this project, the development addresses the need for Grade-A office spaces, featuring a carpet area of 2.25 lakh sq ft.

Labdhi Lifestyle Ltd., a prominent real estate player in Mumbai, has announced the launch of its latest project, 'BKC Edge'. Situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex, the commercial development is set to become a significant addition to the bustling business district.

The company has projected a revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore from the sale of this project, which is anticipated to address the acute shortage of Grade-A office spaces in the area. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 700 crore, comprising 2.25 lakh sq ft of carpet area.

According to Vikas Jain, CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle Ltd., BKC remains one of India's strongest commercial hubs. The 'BKC Edge' project is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and will feature over 300 business suites. The company has successfully delivered around 1 million sq ft of area in its decade-long operations.

