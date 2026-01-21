Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire: A Tragedy Unfolds

The death toll from a catastrophic blaze at Karachi's Gul Shopping Plaza rose to 61 on Wednesday. The tragedy intensified as 30 bodies were discovered in the Dubai Crockery shop on the mezzanine floor, raising significant alarm about the safety standards.

The fire initially erupted in the basement of the wholesale and retail market, quickly engulfing the entire building, and was subdued only after a prolonged 36-hour battle. Officials disclosed that rescue efforts face obstacles due to ongoing rubble clearance, suggesting a potential rise in casualties.

Authorities have criticized the building's safety deficiencies as a government-appointed inquiry probes the incident. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has promised compensation for the victims and discussions with builders for rehabilitation efforts are already underway.

