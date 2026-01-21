Traffic Restrictions Announced for Beating Retreat Rehearsal in Delhi

On January 22, significant traffic restrictions will affect parts of New Delhi due to rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, as announced by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The traffic advisory notes that Vijay Chowk will be closed to general traffic from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Additionally, traffic will be restricted on Raisina Road from the roundabout near Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk, and certain routes around Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, and Sunehri Masjid will be inaccessible during this period.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and utilize alternative routes, including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, and others, to avoid delays.

