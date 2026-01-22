Ancient Art and Ambitious Satellites: Milestones in Human Endeavor

The discovery of a hand stencil in a cave on Indonesia's Muna island, dating back 67,800 years, marks the oldest-known example of rock art. This faded, reddish image, crafted as our ancestors spread globally, signifies an early triumph of human artistic expression.

Moving from ancient art to modern technology, Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, announced its ambitious plan to launch a new satellite network called 'TeraWave.' The initiative aims to place 5,408 satellites in orbit by late 2027, promising data speeds up to 6 Tbps worldwide.

This bold venture by Blue Origin signifies a strategic entry into the satellite market, intensifying competition with industry front-runner SpaceX, spearheaded by Elon Musk. The network targets providing advanced communication solutions to data centers, governments, and businesses globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)