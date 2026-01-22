Left Menu

Ancient Art and Ambitious Satellites: Milestones in Human Endeavor

A hand stencil in an Indonesian cave, considered the oldest-known rock art at 67,800 years old, highlights early human creativity. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin plans to deploy over 5,000 satellites for a global communications network by 2027, entering a market largely led by SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:36 IST
Ancient Art and Ambitious Satellites: Milestones in Human Endeavor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The discovery of a hand stencil in a cave on Indonesia's Muna island, dating back 67,800 years, marks the oldest-known example of rock art. This faded, reddish image, crafted as our ancestors spread globally, signifies an early triumph of human artistic expression.

Moving from ancient art to modern technology, Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, announced its ambitious plan to launch a new satellite network called 'TeraWave.' The initiative aims to place 5,408 satellites in orbit by late 2027, promising data speeds up to 6 Tbps worldwide.

This bold venture by Blue Origin signifies a strategic entry into the satellite market, intensifying competition with industry front-runner SpaceX, spearheaded by Elon Musk. The network targets providing advanced communication solutions to data centers, governments, and businesses globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

 Global
2
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India
3
High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil Trade

High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil ...

 Global
4
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026