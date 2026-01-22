Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Sikkim's Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary

A forest fire has been raging in Sikkim's Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, affecting 12 hectares of land. The challenging terrain, strong winds, and lack of snowfall have hampered efforts to control the blaze. Despite the intensity, there has been no loss of life or property in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A forest fire continues to rage in Sikkim's Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, situated along the Indo-China border. This fierce blaze has been ongoing for two days, engulfing nearly 12 hectares of land, according to forest officials.

The inferno, which erupted on January 20, remains uncontrollable due to the difficult terrain, strong winds, and limited access in Army zones, as stated by Udai Gurung, Conservator of Forests (Wildlife). Prolonged dry weather and the absence of snowfall have exacerbated the situation, forest officials noted.

Efforts to tackle the blaze include teams from the fire department, Army, and local volunteers actively working on ground. Fortunately, no loss of life or property has been reported due to the remote location of the fire, where no houses or military installations are present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

