Clashes Erupt in Meghalaya: Army Deployed Amidst GHADC Election Tensions
Two people were killed during clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills. The army was deployed to restore order amid the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections. Authorities refrained from divulging details about military involvement.
The deployment of the army in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district follows deadly clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups, resulting in two fatalities. The violence erupted during the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections, prompting swift military intervention.
Security forces reportedly fired into the crowd to disperse violent mobs. The decision to involve the army came at the request of the civil administration to maintain peace and order in the outbreak of violence, officials said.
Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat confirmed the deployment but did not provide specifics on the number of army columns involved. A column typically comprises 60-80 personnel. Incident location was identified as Chibinang, said Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma.
