Revamp in Delhi's Traffic Safety Following Tech Professional's Tragic Death

In response to the tragic death of a tech professional in Noida, the Delhi Traffic Police are bolstering safety across 62 identified accident hotspots and 12 high-risk corridors to avert future tragedies. Dinesh Kumar Gupta, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), announced this preventive measure on Thursday.

The 27-year-old software engineer drowned when his vehicle plunged into a waterlogged trench near a construction site in Sector 150. Consequently, the Delhi Traffic Police are rigorously analyzing accident sites, coordinating with multiple civic agencies for corrective infrastructure actions.

Gupta emphasized the importance of improved road engineering and traffic management at vulnerable sites. Measures include installing barricades, clear signage, road markings, enhanced lighting, and addressing engineering flaws. This effort highlights ongoing diligence and collaboration across agencies like the PWD, MCD, NDMC, and NHAI to ensure sustained road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)