New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

In a recent move, the Trump administration announced a policy reinstating the ban on using human fetal tissue derived from abortions in research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Long advocated by anti-abortion groups, this policy strengthens restrictions first seen during Donald Trump's initial presidency.

Supporters of the ban argue that sufficient alternatives to fetal tissue now exist, whereas many scientists assert these alternatives are inadequate for all research purposes. Over decades, both Republican and Democratic administrations have backed studies utilizing fetal tissue for understanding and combating diseases such as HIV and cancer.

Despite this new restriction, NIH documents clarify the ongoing permitted use of cell lines from fetal cells, such as embryonic stem cells, which are continuously grown in laboratories. NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya stated the agency plans to solicit public input on potentially minimizing or substituting the use of human embryonic stem cells in future research.

