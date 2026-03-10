Political Rumble: Shivakumar's Silence Sparks Speculation
In the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Opposition BJP leaders criticized Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for his absence in pre-budget meetings and his silence on the state budget. His visit to Delhi further fueled speculations about a potential leadership change after the ongoing budget session.
In the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, tensions flared as Opposition BJP leaders criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his conspicuous absence in pre-budget meetings and lack of commentary on the state budget, presented by CM Siddaramaiah.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and senior BJP MLA Sunil Kumar's remarks seemed to mock a potential power struggle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, amplifying rumors of an impending leadership shuffle post the budget session. Ashoka derisively characterized the budget presentation as an "empty trunk," drawing retorts from Shivakumar.
Shivakumar's recent visit to New Delhi has intensified speculation, linking his trip to strategic discussions with the Congress high command, hinting at potential changes in state leadership dynamics after the Legislature's budget session concludes.
