Scotland's Battle: Preserving Marine Life Amid Trawling Destruction

Off the coast of Scotland's Isle of Skye, Bally Philp pulls his traps from the protected waters, observing a coastline that has seen better days.

Despite the existence of marine protected areas, industrial methods such as bottom trawling continue to damage seabeds across Scotland and Europe.

Proposals to ban destructive fishing practices could bring economic benefits, while local fishermen await the enforcement of long-promised marine conservation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)