India's Green Leap: Expanding Horizons in Climate Conservation

India has achieved significant progress in environmental protection, spearheaded by the Modi administration's comprehensive approach. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted an increase in protected areas, from 757 in 2014 to 1,134 by 2026, alongside substantial growth in wildlife reserves.

The introduction of the digital PARIVESH portal has expedited environmental clearances, reducing the processing time from three years to just 90 days, according to Yadav. The platform, launched in 2018, facilitates easy tracking and processing of clearance applications.

Yadav also condemned previous illegal mining under the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, contrasting it with current conservation initiatives. The debate saw opposition members express concerns about deforestation and air pollution, culminating in a walkout over controversial remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)