Left Menu

India's Green Leap: Expanding Horizons in Climate Conservation

India's government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made substantial progress in climate protection. The number of protected areas increased significantly, and environmental clearances have been expedited. Significant enhancements in biodiversity, such as increased tiger and elephant reserves, have been achieved to boost conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:50 IST
India's Green Leap: Expanding Horizons in Climate Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has achieved significant progress in environmental protection, spearheaded by the Modi administration's comprehensive approach. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted an increase in protected areas, from 757 in 2014 to 1,134 by 2026, alongside substantial growth in wildlife reserves.

The introduction of the digital PARIVESH portal has expedited environmental clearances, reducing the processing time from three years to just 90 days, according to Yadav. The platform, launched in 2018, facilitates easy tracking and processing of clearance applications.

Yadav also condemned previous illegal mining under the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, contrasting it with current conservation initiatives. The debate saw opposition members express concerns about deforestation and air pollution, culminating in a walkout over controversial remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
3
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
4
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026