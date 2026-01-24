Horses Can Smell Fear: New Study Confirms Long-Standing Belief

Cambridge – In a revelation that confirms a long-held belief, a new study suggests horses can indeed 'smell fear,' as they respond to human emotional odours detected through their highly sensitive olfactory systems.

The study utilized biochemical cues collected from human participants exposed to fearful and joyful stimuli, observing how horses reacted. Horses exhibited heightened alertness and increased heart rates when exposed to fear-induced body odours, underscoring their ability to detect human emotions without visual or vocal cues.

This insight challenges former perceptions of equine sensory capabilities, indicating a profound sensitivity to human emotional states. The findings have practical implications, particularly for horse training, welfare, and therapy, urging those who work with horses to manage their own emotional states to ensure positive interactions.