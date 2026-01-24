Tragedy at Tauranga: Landslide Claims Lives

New Zealand authorities are working swiftly to identify victims of a tragic landslide at a busy campground on North Island. The landslide, which struck after heavy rains, is presumed to have claimed six lives, including two teenagers while devastating families gathered for summer holidays at Mount Maunganui.

Rescue efforts have shifted to recovery, as police confirmed no signs of life at the scene. Chief Coroner Anna Tutton assured the careful process of victim identification, while Prime Minister Christopher Luxon conveyed his heartfelt condolences to affected families, underscoring the nation's shared grief during his site visit.

Efforts to clear debris, involving 35 crew members, continue under the threat of further landslides due to forecast heavy rains. The situation remains precarious, as the risk of additional soil and rubble shift poses safety concerns for emergency responders in Tauranga, and the neighboring suburb of Papamoa.

