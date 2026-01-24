Left Menu

Fire Inferno: Six Trapped in Hyderabad Building Blaze

In Hyderabad, a major fire has engulfed a four-story building, trapping six individuals. Authorities, including fire and police personnel, are conducting rescue operations amidst challenging conditions due to thick smoke. Among those trapped are an autodriver, a watchman, his wife, two children, and another person.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, trapping six people inside a four-story building in Hyderabad. Officials have been working tirelessly on rescue operations.

AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig reported that the trapped individuals include an autodriver, a watchman, his wife, their two children, and another person. Thick smoke has hindered the rescue efforts.

Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar promptly arrived at the scene to oversee the ongoing rescue mission, coordinating with fire and municipal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

