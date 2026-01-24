Fire Inferno: Six Trapped in Hyderabad Building Blaze

A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, trapping six people inside a four-story building in Hyderabad. Officials have been working tirelessly on rescue operations.

AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig reported that the trapped individuals include an autodriver, a watchman, his wife, their two children, and another person. Thick smoke has hindered the rescue efforts.

Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar promptly arrived at the scene to oversee the ongoing rescue mission, coordinating with fire and municipal authorities.

