Fire Inferno: Six Trapped in Hyderabad Building Blaze

In Hyderabad, a major fire has engulfed a four-story building, trapping six individuals. Authorities, including fire and police personnel, are conducting rescue operations amidst challenging conditions due to thick smoke. Among those trapped are an autodriver, a watchman, his wife, two children, and another person.
A fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, trapping six people inside a four-story building in Hyderabad. Officials have been working tirelessly on rescue operations.
AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig reported that the trapped individuals include an autodriver, a watchman, his wife, their two children, and another person. Thick smoke has hindered the rescue efforts.
Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar promptly arrived at the scene to oversee the ongoing rescue mission, coordinating with fire and municipal authorities.
