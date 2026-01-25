Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Lahore Hotel College Function

A tragic incident unfolded in Lahore, Pakistan, as a fire broke out in the basement of the multi-story Indigo hotel during a college function, claiming three lives.

Over 100 students were inside when the fire erupted near Gaddafi Stadium, prompting a swift rescue operation by emergency personnel to evacuate 275 occupants, including students and airline crew.

Initial reports suggest a gas leak might have triggered the blaze, which challenged firefighters with heavy smoke. This disaster follows a recent deadly inferno in Karachi, which claimed numerous lives.

