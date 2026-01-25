Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Lahore Hotel College Function

A tragic fire at a Lahore hotel during a college event has resulted in three deaths and several injuries. The fire erupted in the basement of the Indigo hotel, challenging firefighters due to heavy smoke, and is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:58 IST
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Lahore Hotel College Function
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Lahore, Pakistan, as a fire broke out in the basement of the multi-story Indigo hotel during a college function, claiming three lives.

Over 100 students were inside when the fire erupted near Gaddafi Stadium, prompting a swift rescue operation by emergency personnel to evacuate 275 occupants, including students and airline crew.

Initial reports suggest a gas leak might have triggered the blaze, which challenged firefighters with heavy smoke. This disaster follows a recent deadly inferno in Karachi, which claimed numerous lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

