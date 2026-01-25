Republic Day: Celebrating the Unsung Architects of India's Future

In a heartening move, construction workers along with beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme were invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade, a statement from the Centre revealed, highlighting an emphasis on inclusive development.

The eve of India's 77th Republic Day saw Union Minister Tokhan Sahu engaging with PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and construction workers from projects like the Kartavya Path and Kartavya Bhawan. He hailed them as 'architects of the nation's destiny', underscoring the government's focus on their dignity and welfare.

The invitation of 200 special guests, including construction workers from various states, marks a celebration of 'Jan Bhagidari', placing ordinary citizens and street vendors at the heart of national pride and progress.

