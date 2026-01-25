Left Menu

Republic Day: Celebrating the Unsung Architects of India's Future

The Republic Day parade has invited construction workers and PM SVANidhi beneficiaries as special guests, highlighting the government's focus on inclusive development. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister emphasized their role as pivotal in shaping the nation and reinforced the commitment to their empowerment and welfare.

In a heartening move, construction workers along with beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme were invited as special guests to the Republic Day parade, a statement from the Centre revealed, highlighting an emphasis on inclusive development.

The eve of India's 77th Republic Day saw Union Minister Tokhan Sahu engaging with PM SVANidhi beneficiaries and construction workers from projects like the Kartavya Path and Kartavya Bhawan. He hailed them as 'architects of the nation's destiny', underscoring the government's focus on their dignity and welfare.

The invitation of 200 special guests, including construction workers from various states, marks a celebration of 'Jan Bhagidari', placing ordinary citizens and street vendors at the heart of national pride and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

