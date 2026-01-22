Paddling Towards Glory: Mohsin Ali's Journey from Dal Lake to Kartavya Path
At 18, Mohsin Ali from Srinagar sails towards glory under coach Bilquis Mir's guidance. Starting young with aspirations of Olympic gold, his journey shines on Jammu and Kashmir's Republic Day tableau, highlighting canoeing/kayaking against tourism. Mir's struggles and dedication frame this narrative of perseverance and recognition.
At just seven, Mohsin Ali knew he wanted to wield a kayak paddle instead of a shikara oar on Dal Lake. A decade later, with determination and strong support from trailblazing coach Bilquis Mir, the 18-year-old prepares for a prominent appearance on Kartavya Path this Republic Day.
Mohsin, a resident of Srinagar's Kand Mohalla, will feature in Jammu and Kashmir's tableau during the January 26 parade. This addition reflects a sporting identity for the region, traditionally known for tourism. Emerging as a competitive kayaker since 2018, his crowning achievement came last year with a gold medal at the Khelo India Water Games in the men's 1000m race, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mohsin expresses his Olympic aspirations, inspired by Coach Mir's relentless pursuit of excellence. Her own journey, marked by legal battles and breaking stereotypes, parallels Mohsin's triumphs. Their story is one of overcoming odds—a testament to the power of dedication in the face of adversity, inspiring future generations.
