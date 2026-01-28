Delhi Tightens Grip on Vehicle Pollution: Strict Enforcement at PUC Centres

In an ongoing effort to curb vehicle pollution, the Delhi transport department has issued a directive for all Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres to adhere strictly to government regulations, according to officials on Tuesday.

Inspections revealed that some centres were not uploading vehicle emission testing video clips in the required format on the VAHAN portal. The department has warned that any centre found non-compliant will face stringent actions.

Previously, the government mandated that all petrol stations supply fuel only to vehicles with a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC). Additionally, PUC centres are required to upload emission videos to AI-based software developed by the National Informatics Centre.

