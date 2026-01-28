Left Menu

Momo Factory Tragedy: Arrest and Aftermath

Eight people died in a fire at a momo factory in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The owner, Gangadhar Das, was arrested and is expected in court. The state promises Rs 10 lakh compensation to victims' families, pending identification. Fire safety violations were reported at the plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:13 IST
Momo Factory Tragedy: Arrest and Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eight individuals tragically lost their lives in a devastating fire at a momo manufacturing unit and warehouse in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. On Tuesday evening, police arrested the factory owner, Gangadhar Das, who had evaded capture since the incident.

Das was taken into custody in Kolkata's Garia area and faces charges related to the blaze. The West Bengal government has pledged an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who perished, awaiting identification through DNA testing.

Fire department officials revealed that the facility had been operating without the required fire safety clearance, contributing to the rapid spread of the flames fueled by large amounts of combustible materials stored at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026