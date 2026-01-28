Momo Factory Tragedy: Arrest and Aftermath

Eight individuals tragically lost their lives in a devastating fire at a momo manufacturing unit and warehouse in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. On Tuesday evening, police arrested the factory owner, Gangadhar Das, who had evaded capture since the incident.

Das was taken into custody in Kolkata's Garia area and faces charges related to the blaze. The West Bengal government has pledged an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who perished, awaiting identification through DNA testing.

Fire department officials revealed that the facility had been operating without the required fire safety clearance, contributing to the rapid spread of the flames fueled by large amounts of combustible materials stored at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)