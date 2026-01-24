Left Menu

Massive Blaze Erupts at Srinagar Guest House, Sparks Panic

A large fire erupted in a guest house in Srinagar's Dalgate area on Saturday, causing alarm among locals. Residents attempted to control the blaze before firefighters arrived. The fire's cause remains unknown, and no casualties have been reported yet.

Guest house on fire in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a guest house in the Dalgate area of Srinagar on Saturday morning, sparking panic among local residents. Emergency teams are actively working to contain the blaze as smoke billows from the building, attracting a large crowd.

According to initial reports, nearby residents rushed to the scene and tried to douse the flames using hoses and other available equipment before firefighting services reached the location. The actual cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police and rescue units have been dispatched to the site to assist with firefighting and potential evacuation efforts. No casualties have been reported so far, while further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

