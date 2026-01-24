Massive Blaze Erupts at Srinagar Guest House, Sparks Panic
A large fire erupted in a guest house in Srinagar's Dalgate area on Saturday, causing alarm among locals. Residents attempted to control the blaze before firefighters arrived. The fire's cause remains unknown, and no casualties have been reported yet.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire broke out at a guest house in the Dalgate area of Srinagar on Saturday morning, sparking panic among local residents. Emergency teams are actively working to contain the blaze as smoke billows from the building, attracting a large crowd.
According to initial reports, nearby residents rushed to the scene and tried to douse the flames using hoses and other available equipment before firefighting services reached the location. The actual cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Police and rescue units have been dispatched to the site to assist with firefighting and potential evacuation efforts. No casualties have been reported so far, while further updates are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Srinagar
- guest house
- Dalgate
- blaze
- emergency
- firefighting
- evacuation
- casualties
- smoke
ALSO READ
Massive Winter Storm Sweeps Across U.S., Triggering States of Emergency and Power Outages
Blaze in Ghaseda: School Holiday Prevents Tragedy
Fires Ravage Chile: Unyielding Blaze Sparks International Response and Mourning
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Goa Nightclub Blaze
Tragic Blaze: Car Incident Leads to Fatality in Agra