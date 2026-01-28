Left Menu

Trump's Gun Comments Stir Controversy Among Republicans

U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal agent have sparked controversy. Trump criticized Pretti for carrying a weapon, clashing with gun rights groups and some Republicans. The incident has widened political divides ahead of the November midterm elections.

Updated: 28-01-2026 06:59 IST
Trump's Gun Comments Stir Controversy Among Republicans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made statements about the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal agent that have caused a stir among Republicans and gun rights advocates.

Trump voiced his disapproval of Pretti's possession of a firearm, creating friction with influential groups like the National Rifle Association. His comments have heightened tensions before the upcoming midterm elections in November.

The shooting in Minneapolis, during an immigration enforcement operation, has drawn sharp criticism, especially as bystander video surfaces showing Pretti did not pose an immediate threat. This incident has heightened scrutiny and led to a White House-ordered leadership shakeup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

