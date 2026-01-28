Trump's Gun Comments Stir Controversy Among Republicans

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made statements about the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal agent that have caused a stir among Republicans and gun rights advocates.

Trump voiced his disapproval of Pretti's possession of a firearm, creating friction with influential groups like the National Rifle Association. His comments have heightened tensions before the upcoming midterm elections in November.

The shooting in Minneapolis, during an immigration enforcement operation, has drawn sharp criticism, especially as bystander video surfaces showing Pretti did not pose an immediate threat. This incident has heightened scrutiny and led to a White House-ordered leadership shakeup.

