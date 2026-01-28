Powerful Quake Shakes Mindanao, Philippines

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the quake.

The tremor's focal depth was recorded at 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). This information comes amid heightened seismic activity in the region.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation, with a focus on potential damage and the safety of residents. So far, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant infrastructural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)