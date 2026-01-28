Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Mindanao, Philippines

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, prompting local assessments of damage and safety. No immediate reports of casualties or major damages were available at the time.

Updated: 28-01-2026 12:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the quake.

The tremor's focal depth was recorded at 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). This information comes amid heightened seismic activity in the region.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation, with a focus on potential damage and the safety of residents. So far, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant infrastructural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

