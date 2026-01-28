Alpine Inferno: Fire Rages Through Courchevel's 5-Star Retreat

A devastating fire engulfed the five-star Hotel des Grandes Alpes in Courchevel, a luxury ski resort in the French Alps, late Tuesday. According to local officials, the blaze, which began in the hotel's attic around 7 p.m., forced the evacuation of over 90 guests.

The fire continued to burn into Wednesday morning, releasing dense smoke that prompted further evacuations from nearby establishments, including Hotel Le Lana, which houses nearly 200 guests. Displaced guests and staff sought refuge in alternative accommodations as firefighters battled challenging conditions to contain the inferno.

Prefect Vanina Nicoli of Savoie acknowledged that four firefighters suffered smoke-related injuries but affirmed efforts to prevent the fire's spread to neighboring buildings. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with safety protocols in focus following a recent tragic blaze at a Swiss resort bar.

(With inputs from agencies.)