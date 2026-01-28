Left Menu

Noida's Civic Safety Under Scrutiny: Urgent Overhaul Initiated

The Noida Authority has identified 65 vulnerable points requiring urgent corrective actions following a software engineer's death. New timelines have been set to improve civic safety, addressing issues such as uninstalled barricades, sewage problems, and sanitation gaps. Protests and intensified scrutiny have triggered administrative and personnel changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Authority is under intense scrutiny as officials work to rectify 65 identified vulnerable sites, with a recent tragic accident at Sector 150 sparking widespread concern over civic safety in the region. Measures have been outlined during a critical review meeting aimed at improving public infrastructure and preventing future accidents.

This renewed focus follows the unfortunate death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car drowned into a water-filled trench due to lack of adequate safety measures. The incident has led to public protest and criticism, prompting administrative changes, including the removal of the former CEO and termination of a junior engineer.

The Authority has committed to addressing 52 sites under its jurisdiction within a week. Other departments have been notified to prioritize the remaining spots by February 20. The action plan includes tackling chronic sewage issues, sanitation gaps, and traffic bottlenecks, with significant improvements expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

