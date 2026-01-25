Left Menu

Celebrating 56: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's Compassionate Birthday

On his 56th birthday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini engaged in charitable activities, including visits to a children's home, an old-age home, and local gaushalas. Along with distributing fodder grants, he emphasized cow protection and the promotion of natural farming, receiving warm greetings from national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:59 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini, the Chief Minister of Haryana, marked his 56th birthday with a series of thoughtful activities aimed at supporting community and cultural values. He visited a children's home and an old-age home, distributing sweets and seeking blessings from the elderly.

Later in the day, Saini, along with his wife, visited a gaushala at the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple. There, he distributed fodder grants worth over Rs 1.22 crore to 14 gaushalas, underscoring the government's focus on cow protection and natural farming.

The Chief Minister received birthday greetings from prominent national leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised his dedicated public service and leadership in fostering Haryana's development.

