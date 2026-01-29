Left Menu

Gujarat Intensifies Leprosy Awareness on Anti-Leprosy Day

Gujarat is set to launch a comprehensive leprosy awareness campaign from January 30 to February 13, 2026, coinciding with Anti-Leprosy Day. The initiative aims to dispel myths about the disease and promote inclusive rehabilitation, contributing to a significant decline in leprosy cases under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:15 IST
Gujarat Intensifies Leprosy Awareness on Anti-Leprosy Day
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel with a Leprosy patient (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the wider effects of stigma and discrimination associated with diseases, has inspired Gujarat's government to launch an intensified leprosy awareness initiative. On Anti-Leprosy Day, January 30, Gujarat will commence a fortnight-long campaign to combat misconceptions about leprosy, in line with India's theme, 'Ending Discrimination, Ensuring Dignity.'

Gujarat has achieved notable progress in leprosy elimination, with its prevalence falling below 1 per 10,000 in 25 districts by December 2025. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, more than 11,640 patients were identified and treated with free multi-drug therapy during the past two years. The campaign also focused on early detection, uncovering over 3,900 new cases through targeted drives.

Beyond medical treatment, Gujarat's government has adopted a humane model focused on dignity and rehabilitation, including reconstructive surgeries and the distribution of essential footwear and ulcer care kits. Chief Minister Patel's visit to the Sahyog Kushthyagya Trust reinforced the state's commitment to a dignified and inclusive approach to leprosy eradication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026