Gujarat Intensifies Leprosy Awareness on Anti-Leprosy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the wider effects of stigma and discrimination associated with diseases, has inspired Gujarat's government to launch an intensified leprosy awareness initiative. On Anti-Leprosy Day, January 30, Gujarat will commence a fortnight-long campaign to combat misconceptions about leprosy, in line with India's theme, 'Ending Discrimination, Ensuring Dignity.'

Gujarat has achieved notable progress in leprosy elimination, with its prevalence falling below 1 per 10,000 in 25 districts by December 2025. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, more than 11,640 patients were identified and treated with free multi-drug therapy during the past two years. The campaign also focused on early detection, uncovering over 3,900 new cases through targeted drives.

Beyond medical treatment, Gujarat's government has adopted a humane model focused on dignity and rehabilitation, including reconstructive surgeries and the distribution of essential footwear and ulcer care kits. Chief Minister Patel's visit to the Sahyog Kushthyagya Trust reinforced the state's commitment to a dignified and inclusive approach to leprosy eradication.

(With inputs from agencies.)