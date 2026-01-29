Gujarat's Voter List Overhaul: Massive Inclusions and Deletions

The Election Commission of Gujarat faces significant voter list revisions, with 6.88 lakh applications aiming for name inclusion, and 9.88 lakh requests for removal, officials disclosed on Thursday. This flux follows the draft electoral roll publication after the Special Intensive Revision completed on December 19.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's statement, voters submitted numerous forms to update their details until January 28. Consequently, the roll shows 73.73 lakh names removed, trimming registered voters to 4.34 crore from a previous 5.08 crore.

Removal reasons include 18 lakh deceased, 9.69 lakh absent, 40.25 lakh migrated, 3.81 lakh registered in dual locations, and other causes. Verification will precede the final confirmation of any name additions or deletions, as authorities scrutinize these adjustments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)