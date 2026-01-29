Left Menu

BJP workers filing objections in bulk to delete names of genuine voters: Gujarat Cong to EC

The Opposition Congress in Gujarat submitted a representation to election authorities on Thursday alleging large-scale irregularities and lack of transparency in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision SIR of electoral rolls in the state. In its representation to Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer CEO Hareet Shukla, the party accused workers of ruling BJP of filing objections in bulk to delete names of genuine voters from the rolls.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:24 IST
  • India

The Opposition Congress in Gujarat submitted a representation to election authorities on Thursday alleging large-scale irregularities and lack of transparency in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. In its representation to Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hareet Shukla, the party accused workers of ruling BJP of filing objections in bulk to delete names of genuine voters from the rolls. The Gujarat BJP refuted the Congress' allegations, saying the Opposition party needs to understand rules and regulations of the roll revision before making such claims. ''SIR is being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) as per rules and regulations which were never changed after independence. Form No. 7 (for deleting names) are being submitted as part of the procedure and the EC will verify those objections in a transparent manner as per the law,'' noted Gujarat BJP spokesperson Anil Patel. In the letter addressed to the CEO, Gujarat Congress president and MLA Amit Chavda claimed that electoral authorities across the state were not following mandatory procedures laid down under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The Congress alleged that district and electoral registration officers had failed to publicly display details of objections filed under Form 7, as required under Rule 15(1)(b), and also did not publish lists of voters against whom remedial action was taken under Rule 21A. ''It appears everything is being deliberately suppressed by (poll) authorities,'' the representation claimed. The EC launched the SIR of the electoral rolls late last year across Gujarat (along with 8 other states and 3 UTs) and extended the deadline for filing objections from January 18 to January 30. The Congress claimed BJP workers were filing objections throughout the state without providing documentary evidence in an attempt to remove names of genuine voters from the rolls. The party cited a Supreme Court observation in the Lalbabu Husen case, which held that if a person's name appears in the draft electoral roll, there is a legal presumption that the person is an Indian citizen, and the burden of proof lies on the individual filing an objection under Form 7. ''If any person files an objection as per Form 7, the burden of proof lies upon the shoulder of the person who is filing the objection (to prove the individual whose name is being objected to is not eligible to be on the rolls),'' the letter said. The party further alleged objections were even being filed against prominent personalities, including Padma Shri awardee Shahbuddin Rathod, indicating ''mischief'' in an important democratic process. ''This itself shows that BJP workers are filing objections in bulk and playing mischief,'' the Congress claimed. The Congress urged the EC to ensure complete transparency by exhibiting every detail of objections received, as mandated by rules, and to prevent deletion of names of genuine voters. It warned that individuals indulging in mischievous conduct could be punished under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The party demanded that all district registration officers and electoral registration officers be directed to strictly follow prescribed rules and procedures in regard to the voter list updation exercise.

