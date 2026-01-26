MicroRNAs: Unlocking the Key to Stress Reduction and Metabolic Health

Scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding how naturally occurring molecules, known as microRNAs, can play a significant role in reducing stress within the body. This discovery, published in Nature Communications, hints at the potential for new treatments targeting metabolic disorders and diseases associated with aging.

Research conducted by The University of Queensland shows that microRNAs bind to genes and prevent them from becoming overactive. This was specifically demonstrated in the context of mitochondrial stress, where these molecules help prevent stress signals from spreading through cells and tissues.

Dr. Steven Zuryn, a molecular geneticist involved in the study, explained that this understanding could pave the way for developing specific microRNAs targeted at human genes. The ultimate goal is to reduce chronic stress, potentially offering relief from disorders linked with aging, including neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)