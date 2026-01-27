Delhi Metro’s Golden Line: Transforming City Connectivity

The Delhi Metro's ambitious Golden Line extension promises to reshape city travel by enhancing links between major urban areas, including a crucial connection to the airport and southern Delhi. Covering both underground and elevated tracks, this expansion aims to provide seamless transit through key residential and commercial hubs.

A DMRC representative highlighted significant sections of the expansion, such as the extension from Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj. The Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj stretch will feature elevated tracks connecting crucial areas along the Yamuna riverfront, fostering direct access to bustling neighborhoods like Saket and Chhatarpur.

The Golden Line is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, cut down vehicular pollution, and offer a reliable alternative for inter-city and airport-bound commuters. Scheduled for completion by March 2026, this project promises to radically transform urban transportation dynamics, integrating several critical lines for a smoother commuting experience.