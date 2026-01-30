IIT Madras develops eco-friendly method to recover metals from e-waste

Researchers at IIT Madras said they have developed a green and sustainable method to recover valuable metals, including copper and iron, from electronic waste. The technique uses environment-friendly solvents derived from natural compounds to extract and reuse metals, aiming to significantly reduce environmental pollution. According to a press release on Friday, the IIT Madras team explored the use of Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES)-special liquid mixtures made from biodegradable natural substances that can dissolve metals without harming the environment. E-waste, one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally, contains a wealth of recoverable metals such as copper, gold, and iron. Conventional recycling methods rely on harsh chemicals that produce toxic effluents and often yield metals in impure forms, requiring further processing, it said. The research was conducted by Professor Ranjit Bauri of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Professor S Pushpavanam of the Department of Chemical Engineering, and research scholar Sinu Kurian. Commenting on the findings, Pushpavanam said, ''Unlike conventional acid-based extraction techniques, this method is biodegradable, non-toxic, and water-efficient. Its ability to recover multiple metals and directly produce valuable nanomaterials makes it more versatile and sustainable.'' The study has been published in The Journal of Sustainable Metallurgy, which focuses on advancing circular economy principles, the release added.

