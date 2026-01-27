Left Menu

Empowering Rural Educators: AI Training Collaboration between IIT Madras and Swayam Plus

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Swayam Plus have launched a free AI training programme for rural school teachers. This 40-hour course equips educators with AI tools to enhance teaching and assessment. Registration ends January 31, with classes starting February 5. Certification fees are waived for the first 500 registrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:30 IST
Empowering Rural Educators: AI Training Collaboration between IIT Madras and Swayam Plus
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has teamed up with the Union Education Ministry's Swayam Plus to roll out a free artificial intelligence training programme aimed at rural school teachers nationwide.

The 40-hour certification course, titled 'AI for Educators - K12 Teachers', is designed specifically for instructors of classes I to XII. Registration closes on January 31, with the programme commencing on February 5.

This initiative aims to equip educators with necessary AI skills, focusing on generative AI, gamification, and immersive tools, to foster improved teaching methods and student engagement, according to an official statement from Balamurali Shankar, IIT Madras Pravartak's Chief Knowledge Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

