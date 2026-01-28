Naming Honor for Adampur: A Tribute to Guru Ravidas
Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jalandhar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged him to rename Adampur Airport after Guru Ravidas. Mann expressed gratitude in a social media post for the anticipated honor. Prime Minister Modi's visit coincides with Guru Ravidas Jayanti and is set to include a stop at Dera Sachkhand Ballan.
In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Jalandhar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has petitioned for Adampur Airport to be renamed in honor of Guru Ravidas. The prime minister is scheduled to arrive at the airport on February 1 to observe Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
Mann took to social media to convey a heartfelt request for the renaming, emphasizing the significance for the people of Punjab. He publicly extended his gratitude to Modi for considering this symbolic gesture.
The visit aligns with the recent announcement of Sant Niranjan Dass receiving the Padma Shri award. The notable recognition comes weeks after Dass, alongside senior BJP leaders, personally invited Modi to Jalandhar for the celebration. Located in Jalandhar, Dera Sachkhand Ballan serves as a significant spiritual site for the Ravidassia community.
