Ludhiana DC reviews preparations at Halwara airport, terminal set to be inaugurated by PM on Feb 1

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Thursday visited the Halwara Airport here to review preparations and assess on-ground arrangements for the proposed virtual inauguration of a civil terminal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on February 1. Modi will inaugurate the terminal virtually on February 1 when he will be visiting Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar district on February 1 on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Modi's visit to Jalandhar comes days after Dera Sachkhand head Sant Niranjan Dass was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, on January 25. Ludhiana DC Jain inspected the site and took stock of the preparedness related to infrastructure, security arrangements, coordination with concerned departments, and overall logistical planning for the virtual inauguration event. Officers from the civil administration and other line departments were directed to ensure timely completion of all pending works and maintain close coordination with stakeholder agencies. The deputy commissioner emphasised that all arrangements must be completed well in advance to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration and adherence to prescribed protocols. The district administration is working in close coordination with all concerned agencies to ensure seamless preparations for the inauguration of the airport. Developed at the Indian Air Force base in Halwara in the Raikot subdivision, the civil terminal is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity and boost industrial and economic growth in the region. The air connectivity from Ludhiana has been one of the major demands of the city-based industrialists who either have to take flights from Delhi, Chandigarh or Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier demanded naming the Halwara airport after martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha.

