Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 49, agency says

The death toll from a landslide a ‌week ago in Indonesia's West Java province has risen to 49, ⁠the country's main rescue agency Basarnas said on Saturday, with 15 still missing. Twenty-three soldiers ​were also killed while conducting border patrol ‍training, the navy said on Tuesday.

The January 24 landslide that hit Pasir Langu village in ⁠the Bandung ‌Barat was ⁠triggered by heavy rains. The landslide followed cyclone-induced floods ‍and landslides on the island of Sumatra late ​last year that killed 1,200 people ⁠and displaced over one million residents. The rescue agency extended ⁠the emergency response period for seven days to February 6.

Basarnas had its funding ⁠cut by a parliamentary panel on Wednesday, despite ⁠concerns ‌over the number of disasters the agency has to deal with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)