Left Menu

Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 49, agency says

The rescue agency extended ⁠the emergency response period for seven days to February 6. Basarnas had its funding ⁠cut by a parliamentary panel on Wednesday, despite ⁠concerns ‌over the number of disasters the agency has to deal with.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 31-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 12:52 IST
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 49, agency says
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The death toll from a landslide a ‌week ago in Indonesia's West Java province has risen to 49, ⁠the country's main rescue agency Basarnas said on Saturday, with 15 still missing. Twenty-three soldiers ​were also killed while conducting border patrol ‍training, the navy said on Tuesday.

The January 24 landslide that hit Pasir Langu village in ⁠the Bandung ‌Barat was ⁠triggered by heavy rains. The landslide followed cyclone-induced floods ‍and landslides on the island of Sumatra late ​last year that killed 1,200 people ⁠and displaced over one million residents. The rescue agency extended ⁠the emergency response period for seven days to February 6.

Basarnas had its funding ⁠cut by a parliamentary panel on Wednesday, despite ⁠concerns ‌over the number of disasters the agency has to deal with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026