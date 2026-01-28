Tragedy in West Java: Rising Toll of Landslides

The death toll from devastating landslides in West Java, Indonesia, has soared to 34, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency on Wednesday, surpassing the previous count of 20.

Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for the agency, disclosed that 32 people still remain unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.

The region has been grappling with the aftermath of these landslides, prompting concerns over safety and emergency preparedness in the affected areas.

