Investors Step Back as AI Shakes Up Software and Cloud Stocks
U.S. stock index futures remained muted as investors distanced themselves from software and cloud stocks, following a notable decline. Concerns about AI affecting business models and AMD's grim forecast contributed to cautious sentiment. Meanwhile, Super Micro Computer offered some relief with its upgraded revenue outlook.
On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures showed little movement as investors stayed away from software and cloud stocks. This cautious stance follows a significant drop in these areas during the previous session, fueled by anxiety over advanced AI disrupting traditional software business models.
AMD faced a sharp decline of 7.2% due to a disappointing revenue forecast, raising fresh doubts about its ability to compete with Nvidia in the competitive AI market. Despite tech sector being under pressure, Super Micro Computer's stock surged 12.4% after the company raised its annual revenue expectations, driven by demand for AI-optimized servers.
In broader market activity, Alphabet and Amazon saw modest gains ahead of their earnings reports. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 and S&P 400 nudged upwards, as small and mid-cap stocks attracted attention amid the crowded AI trade, offering a pivot point for investors seeking undervalued opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
