Tragic Elephant Rampage: A Crisis in Jharkhand

A herd of elephants trampled three family members to death in Jharkhand's Bokaro, as they sought food in the village of Barkipunnu. The incident highlights a rising man-elephant conflict in the region, with 474 fatalities reported since 2019-20. Efforts for compensation are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a herd of elephants trampled three members of a family to death. The elephants attacked the family's house in search of food, leading to the fatal encounter as the victims attempted to flee.

The devastation occurred in Barkipunnu village at approximately 3 am. Forest officials confirmed the pachyderms' presence in the area over several days prior, signifying a growing concern over man-elephant conflicts in the region.

Efforts to compensate the victims' families have started, as the state grapples with a rising toll of elephant-related deaths. Since 2019, 474 lives have been claimed, spotlighting an urgent need for strategies to mitigate these deadly encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

