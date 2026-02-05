Delhi's Air Quality Sees Noteworthy Improvement

Delhi witnessed a noteworthy improvement in air quality on Thursday, as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) shifted from a 'very poor' 339 to a 'poor' 241.

According to the SAMEER app, 25 locations reported 'poor' air quality, while only two locations remained in the 'very poor' category. Ten locations saw 'moderate' air quality.

The India Meteorological Department reported Delhi's maximum temperature was slightly above average at 23.9 degrees Celsius, with forecasts suggesting further air quality improvement by Friday reaching the 'moderate' category.

(With inputs from agencies.)