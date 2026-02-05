Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Sees Noteworthy Improvement

Delhi's air quality significantly improved, with the AQI dropping to 241 from 339, moving the city from 'very poor' to 'poor'. Weather conditions were warm, with a forecast suggesting further improvements and a shift to the 'moderate' category by Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:30 IST
Delhi witnessed a noteworthy improvement in air quality on Thursday, as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) shifted from a 'very poor' 339 to a 'poor' 241.

According to the SAMEER app, 25 locations reported 'poor' air quality, while only two locations remained in the 'very poor' category. Ten locations saw 'moderate' air quality.

The India Meteorological Department reported Delhi's maximum temperature was slightly above average at 23.9 degrees Celsius, with forecasts suggesting further air quality improvement by Friday reaching the 'moderate' category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

