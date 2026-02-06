Left Menu

Indonesia's Economic Turmoil: Credit Rating Shake-Up Sparks Market Jitters

Moody's has downgraded Indonesia's credit rating outlook to negative, citing unpredictable policymaking, stirring investor concerns in Southeast Asia's largest economy. With the rupiah nearing record lows and stock markets faltering, observers cautiously await policy responses to stabilize the volatile economic climate under President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

Moody's decision to downgrade Indonesia's credit rating outlook to negative has sparked apprehensions in financial markets. The rating agency, citing unpredictable policymaking, has drawn attention to the increasingly fragile economic landscape of Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Despite reassurances from Indonesia's chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto, who downplayed the significance of these developments, the financial community remains on edge. As the rupiah teeters near historic lows against the U.S. dollar and the Jakarta Composite Index continues its decline, concerns mount over the future of Indonesia's economic strategies.

Adding to the uncertainty, foreign investors have been consistently withdrawing from the market, as the political climate under President Prabowo Subianto raises questions about central bank independence and fiscal policy direction. Analysts warn that unless credible policy measures are enacted, further downgrades could ensue, sensitizing the market to upcoming policy decisions.

