Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

A tragic incident unfolded as Storm Leonardo battered the Iberian Peninsula, leading to a man's death in Portugal and a young girl's disappearance in Spain. Rising floodwaters proved deadly in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal, where a man's vehicle was submerged, claiming his life.

Meanwhile, in Spain's southern Andalusia region, nearly 4,000 residents were forced to evacuate as ongoing heavy rains caused hazardous conditions. The storm led to road closures due to flooding and landslides, while the region braced for yet another storm expected over the weekend.

Authorities in Malaga, Spain, continue their search for a young girl who vanished in the Turvilla river. The harsh weather follows a trend of severe storms that recently impacted both Spain and Portugal, leaving behind significant destruction and loss of life.

