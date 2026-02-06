Left Menu

UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund Trading Suspended Amid Silver Slump

China's UBS SDIC Silver Futures fund temporarily halted trading after consecutive slumps caused by a global downturn in silver prices. The suspension aims at protecting investors and was put in place for one hour at the market's open, resuming once stability returned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 06-02-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 07:28 IST
The UBS SDIC Silver Futures fund in China faced a temporary suspension in trading after four consecutive days of declining by the maximum allowed limit, attributed to a global slump in silver prices. The decision to pause trading, effective at market open, was made to safeguard investors, according to the fund's manager.

Listed in Shenzhen, the fund had experienced a dramatic downturn, affecting investor confidence. The UBS SDIC Fund Management released a statement explaining that trading would resume at 10:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT) to allow for market stabilization.

The move underscores the volatility in commodities markets and highlights the measures fund managers are willing to take to mitigate investor risk during unpredictable market conditions.

