IAEA Leads New International Seawater and Seafood Sampling Mission Near Fukushima

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has led a new mission of international experts this week to conduct seawater sampling and fishery product selection in the vicinity of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (FDNPS), reinforcing global transparency and confidence in Japan’s ongoing treated water discharge process.

The mission, carried out from 4–5 February 2026, marks the seventh sampling mission implemented under the IAEA’s Additional Measures framework, designed to broaden international participation and enable independent verification of environmental safety.

Strengthening Transparency Through Independent International Measurements

The Additional Measures provide third-party experts with the ability to conduct hands-on independent measurements of:

Seawater radioactivity concentration levels

Fishery product safety and environmental impact

These activities are aimed at ensuring that the discharge of treated water — processed through the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) and initiated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) in August 2023 — remains fully consistent with international safety standards.

The IAEA began implementing these enhanced transparency measures in October 2024, as part of its broader monitoring and review role.

International Experts Join Hands-On Sampling Effort

This week’s mission brought together specialists from multiple countries, reflecting the global importance of the issue.

International experts from:

People’s Republic of China

Republic of Korea

Russian Federation

Switzerland

worked alongside IAEA staff to collect seawater samples and select fishery products for analysis.

The participation of experts from neighbouring and international states highlights the IAEA’s commitment to inclusive oversight and scientific cooperation.

Samples to Be Analysed by Leading Laboratories Worldwide

Samples collected during the February mission will undergo analysis by participating laboratories, including:

China Institute for Radiation Protection

Korea Institute for Nuclear Safety

Institute for Problems of Environmental Monitoring, RPA “Typhoon” (Russian Federation)

Spiez Laboratory (Switzerland)

IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories (Monaco)

Designated laboratories in Japan

All laboratories involved are members of the IAEA’s Analytical Laboratories for the Measurement of Environmental Radioactivity (ALMERA) network, recognized for demonstrated expertise and analytical excellence.

Continued Confirmation of Safety Standards

In December 2025, the IAEA Task Force confirmed that the discharge of ALPS-treated water from Fukushima Daiichi continues to progress in line with relevant international safety standards.

Earlier, in February 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi personally presided over Additional Measures sampling activities near the plant, underscoring the high-level attention given to the monitoring process.

Ongoing International Oversight

The IAEA’s continued implementation of Additional Measures reflects an evolving approach to nuclear transparency — ensuring that the discharge process remains scientifically monitored, internationally verified and aligned with global safety benchmarks.

With independent sampling missions now conducted regularly, the Agency aims to strengthen public trust, reinforce accountability and provide credible, evidence-based assurance to the international community.