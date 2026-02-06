Shapoorji Pallonji Unveils Premium Row Houses in Joyville Howrah

In Howrah, Joyville Shapoorji Housing has launched Shapoorji Pallonji One Estate, a premium collection of 180 row houses in Joyville Howrah, an expansive 30-acre gated community.

The project is designed to blend the independence of standalone homes with the benefits of communal living, offering thoughtfully landscaped environments and modern infrastructure for residents.

Strategically located near Santragachi, the estate boasts seamless connectivity to Kolkata's transit hubs, underlining Shapoorji Pallonji's commitment to aspirational housing and community lifestyle. The development includes a clubhouse with over 25 premium amenities and a high-street retail zone within the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)