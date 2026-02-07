Left Menu

Tragic Bridge Plunge in Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Car Claims Three Lives

A car accident claimed the lives of three men in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district as their vehicle sped off a bridge into a canal. The deceased, Lucky Patel, Shivam Tiwari, and Abhay Chauhan, drowned after failing to escape. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Tragic Bridge Plunge in Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Car Claims Three Lives
A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district left three dead after their speeding car crashed through a bridge railing and plunged into a canal, police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident occurred at midnight on Friday along the Pathrota canal on Itarsi-Pathrota Road. The victims, identified as Lucky Patel, Shivam Tiwari, and Abhay Chauhan, were retrieved from the canal along with their submerged vehicle, informed Itarsi sub-divisional officer of police, Virendra Kumar Mishra.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car lost control coming from the Itarsi side, barreling through the bridge railing before falling into the water below. Despite their desperate attempts to escape the locked vehicle, all three occupants drowned. A thorough investigation has been launched to determine the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

